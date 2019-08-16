Watch - Torrential summer rain shower in Portlaoise

Laois was hit by torrential mid-August summer rain on Friday as a heavy sustained shower swamped Portlaoise around 2.15pm.

Met Éireann's forecast for August 16 said the last of the rain will clear the southeast and the rest of today will see sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.