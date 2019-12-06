Watch - latest weather forecast Storm Atiyah from Met Éireann 's forecasting partner

Met Éireann's official forecasting partner in Britain has also issued Storm Atiyah weather warnings.

It says Storm Atiyah, which was named by the Irish meteorologists Met Éireann, will move from west to east through the latter part of Sunday and overnight into Monday.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wardle said: "Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected quite widely inland, with up to 70mph gusts around some coastal locations.

“As well as strong winds there will be large coastal waves in the south west, so bare this in mind before heading out in these regions. Monday will be a much-improved day with brighter and drier conditions moving in from the west before another period of wet and windy weather on Tuesday.”

#StormAtiyah has been named by @MetEireann#WeatherAware

Here's a look at the details, and what it will mean for the UK weather pic.twitter.com/O19zK0Xf4B — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2019

Watch their latest forecast above.