WATCH Forecasters warn rollercoaster week of weather could end with some very stormy weather

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner is forecasting a 'rollercoaster' week of weather which could end with a spell of stormy weather driven by a powerful jet stream.

In its forecast for the week ahead, the Met Office says the midweek will be calm but the end of the week will be windy.

As for the bigger picture after the weekend, the Met Office says a really powerful jet stream could start to develop at the end of the week across the Atlantic which will drive low-pressure systems into Ireland and Britain that could bring stormy weather.

