WATCH: Storm Dennis to 'hang around like a bad smell' as 'volatile' weather forecast to stick around

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner expects the volatile stormy wet weather to be with us for at least the next week with Storm Dennis a feature of the continuing unsettled weather.

In its weekly ten-day forecast, the Met Office says Storm Dennis will feature the worst of the conditions but it will be third in a queue of stormy weather.

It says the impact of Storm Dennis will be felt right through the weekend bringing strong wins for up to four days. It will not be as strong as Storm Ciara but the rain is of particular concern to the forecaster.