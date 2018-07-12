All roads lead to the Festival of Rathdowney #watch

All roads lead to south Laois for the Rathdowney Festival Weekend will be held from Friday to Sunday July 13 to 15.

Friday night will see the return of Queen of the Erkina competition from 9.30pm in The Brewery. This will be followed by an 80’s disco.

On Saturday 14 there will be a Family Sports Demonstration Day in the Clover United Soccer Grounds from 2pm-5pm this is in conjunction with Laois Sports Partnership, entry fee is €5 per family. Sporting demonstrations will include Archery, Hurling, Cricket, tug of war to name but a few. There will also be fun activities and games for children.

The Flare in the Square will return on Sunday 15 from 1.30pm until 6pm. A fantastic line up is promised including The Finns, Sweet Freedom, Outta Diesel, The Cheeky Dicks and many more.

There will be many side attractions including Bouncy Castle, Face Painting, Bonny baby competition and glamorous Granny/Grandad Competition.

A great weekend is in store for all.

Please note parking restrictions will be in place in The Square from 9pm on Saturday night.

Antoinette Houlihan, PRO of the Rathdowney Events Committee, previews what should be a great weekend in a video by Terry Smeaton.