WATCH - Camross fundraiser helping to make dreams come true for Down Syndrome Ireland Laois

Down Syndrome Ireland - Laois branch attended a packed Camross Inn to accept a cheque for €14,000 from the organisers Camross Jeep and Van Run 2019.

The fundraising event which took place in the Laois village in July.

The monster fundraising event was the brainchild of local man Ger Hogan and the committee members.

On the day several events were organised with professionalism including a 5k run/walk, men's and women's hurling matches which seen the Laois teams take on Camross teams, a 50 kilometre Van and Jeep Run, raffles, a monster auction, barbeque and live entertainment.

The massive sum was raised to help with the Laois branch with its Field of Dreams project in Abbeyleix.

Margaret Miren chairperson of the Laois DS branch accepting the cheque from Ger Hogan.

Margaret thanked everyone who was involved in any way and said that the people of Camross are a wonderful community and a huge example to other communities in the county to show what can be done in fundraising for charities when people pull together.

She said she was amazed by the huge sum raised and acknowledged the massive amount of work that went into the organisation of the events that took place to raise the funds which will go a long way in the next steps of the project.