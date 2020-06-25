WATCH Hollywood star Colin Farrell sends birthday wishes to one of the bravest women in Ireland

Brave Laois woman Emma Fogarty was joined virtually by actor star Colin Farrell as she celebrated her 36th birthday by crossing the finish line on an incredibly painful month-long assisted walk.

As she was greeted by a large crowd in Abbeyleix on Thursday, June 25, across the Atlantic, Farrell completed the same 36 km distance on an exercise bike to support Emma whom he has known for a decade.

And Irish rugby star Johnny Sexton will also get on his bike on Saturday (June 27) and cover the distance to back Emma in a bid which has captured the public imagination over the course of June.

Both men have recorded videos of support for Emma, from Abbeyleix, who was born with EB (epidermolysis bullosa), also known as butterfly skin, which causes the skin layers and internal body linings to blister and wound at the slightest touch.

At present, 80% of her body is covered in open wounds and is bandaged every second day. Following a health setback last year, she now uses a wheelchair.