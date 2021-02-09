WATCH: Laois retail staff strut their stuff in superb Jerusalema Dance Challenge video

Following in the footsteps of the gardaí last week, staff in a Laois retail store have joined in on the online fun with their own version of the Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

The staff of Argos, Portlaoise put on the uplifting performance at their premises in the Kyle Centre after gardai challenged the nation to dance to South African hit by Master KG.

The Argos staff were well up for the challenge and it looked like everyone had great fun making the video.

The choreographed dance routine, performed to the South African gospel hit 'Jerusalema', has become a world-wide sensation on social media.

It went viral here after gardaí tweeted a dance video in response to a challenge by the Swiss police.

Earlier this week, both staff and patients at St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen boosted everyone's spirits by doing their own version of the Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

Well done to all!