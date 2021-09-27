WATCH: Fire destroys Midlands factory of major Irish food product

Firefighters from Laois and Offaly have spent hours tackling a major fire at the Glenisk plant in Offaly.

The fire alarm sounded at about 11am on Monday, September 27 at the Glenisk organic yogurt manufacturing facility at Killeigh and all 50 staff were immediately evacuated.

Gardaí and the Offaly Fire Service are asking the public to avoid the area surrounding the Glenisk plant in Killeigh as they deal with a large fire at the site.

In a statement to the Offaly Express, the Offaly Fire & Rescue Service said it was still dealing with what it called "a substantial fire at Glenisk Organic Dairy in Newtown, Killeigh, Co Offaly."

Units from Tullamore, Edenderry, Clara and Portarlington attended and 34 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, according to a spokesperson.

Glenisk director Gerard Cleary said "basically everything" had been lost.

"It's devastating for all of us really at this point in time and we don't really know what to say.

"We'll just have to see what we have and what we can salvage and then just start again. That's all we can do," said the director of the award winning firm founded in 1987.

He said he was glad the plant's safety and emergency plans worked effectively.