Laois road safety risk price for 'great' summer growth

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Landowners responsible for overgrown hedges

Vegetation got out of hand

Ditches and grass have grown abnormally this year creating a road hazard in the process, according to Cllr PJ Kelly.

The Fine Gael Laois representative who is also a farmer said an unusual amount of growth had taken place over the summer.
“Ditches and grass verges grew a metre high in cases blocking the view onto roads. Normally, the growth would not be as strong,” he said.

He complimented Laois County Council on sending hedge cutters to dangerous locations when the issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week as weather set to turn cooler

Prison officers face 'serious misconduct' charge as Irish Prison Service confirms boozy escort investigation

Serious misconduct can lead to dismissal