Laois road safety risk price for 'great' summer growth
Vegetation got out of hand
Ditches and grass have grown abnormally this year creating a road hazard in the process, according to Cllr PJ Kelly.
The Fine Gael Laois representative who is also a farmer said an unusual amount of growth had taken place over the summer.
“Ditches and grass verges grew a metre high in cases blocking the view onto roads. Normally, the growth would not be as strong,” he said.
He complimented Laois County Council on sending hedge cutters to dangerous locations when the issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.