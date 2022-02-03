WATCH: Laois Next Superstar winners Dopamine's short documentary and single preview

Dopamine, the talented young Laois band that won the recent Leinster Express Laois Next Superstar talent competition, have released a short documentary.

The 10 minute video about the indie rock band gives a preview of their brilliant new single called Lost in Luxemburg as well as local commentary about them from music experts.

The lads have great banter between them as well as talent and their new single is an incredibly catchy indie rock number.

Lost in Luxemburg will be released on Valentine's Day and is the first single from the band's first upcoming album.

Their talent, hard work and professional sound belies their ages, all just 15 years old and third year students in Coláiste Ioságain.

"I can't believe their age, how talented they are. They've come up with all this original music that's impressive," Music teacher Conor Mitchell notes.

Music producer and sound engineer Dok from Portarlington says he was "blown away" by the lads.

"I was so taken by the style of music. It was so refreshing in the time we are in now with hip-hop being the main thing, to see music that I grew up on 20 years ago," he said.

Formed in December 2019, Dopamine are Juan Miguel Deborde, (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Kris Gavin, (bass), Sean Fleming, (lead guitar and vocals) and Sean Woods, “Sudsy”, (drums).

“For the future, its just about gigs, getting more gigs and keep writing songs,” they say.

They spent the whole of lockdown practising and writing individually and rehearsing over video link to produce an EP independently in July 2021. Even though it is an exam year, they still managed to find the time to rehearse and perfect their own written music as well as a selection of Rock Anthems.

The Leinster Express is proud to note that the documentary is rounded off with the moment that Dopamine are presented with the Laois Next Superstar award, by the manager of Solas Eco Garden Centre Georgina Carey.