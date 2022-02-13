WATCH: Jimmy Jests sent into a rant over Laois Minister's shop around advice

Minister Seán Fleming's advice to Irish people to shop around struck a chord with a fellow midlands man Jimmy O'Connell aka Jimmy Jests.
The Laois Offaly TD caused Jimmy to 'go on a rant'. Watch the Longford comedian's video above which might touch on what many people have been thinking since the Minister's interview on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime show.
