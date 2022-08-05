Search

05 Aug 2022

WATCH: Brian Cowen's Fleadh speech shows how much he has recovered from nearly dying

Conor Ganly

05 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

Video captured at the Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar shows how far former Laois Offaly TD and Taoiseach Brian Cowen has come from in his recover from serious illness.

The Fianna Fáil man was presented with a prestigious honour at Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar this week for his support for Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Eireann during his time in Government.

Sitting beside Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, an upbeat Mr Cowen spoke after he was honoured with the new Gradam na hÉigse award by Comhaltas President, Éamonn Ó hArgáin. 
 
In his time as Minister for Finance, Mr Cowen allocated a grant of €20m to the traditional music body to secure its future and promote its ethos among younger people.

The Clara man recent said in an interview of the stroke he suffered in 2019: "I was unconscious for two weeks, it wasn’t looking good, but I came out of it".
  
Mr Cowen was in good spirits at the event and thoroughly enjoyed the music at the Seisiún Mór. He was joined by former Fianna Fáil colleague and Westmeath man, Donie Cassidy

Also honoured at the Fleadh on Thursday was the Minister Martin who was presented with a plaque for her service to Comhaltas.
 

