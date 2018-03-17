WATCH: Sun shines on Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade

Tiny flakes of snow fell during the Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade but the sun also shone on the locals as they celebrated 'Mountmellick Together'.

People braved the temperatures to enjoy the parade of with clubs, groups and businesses who wrapped up well to face the elements and entertain the crowds.

Songs rung out across the town as the parade marched from Harbour street up the town past O'Connells Square.

Laois Martial Arts, Mountmellick Comhaltas, Mountmellick Youth Development Centre, Darkness into Light, The Rock GAA, Mountmellick Scouts and Mountmellick Baton Twirlers were just some of the groups marching in the parade.

Rebecca Lane sang the national anthem in O'Connell Square as Cllr Paddy Bracken raised the tricolour.

The theme of the parade was 'Mountmellick Together' and the community spirit that thrives in the town was alive and well.

The committee put on a fantastic and vibrant parade which is exactly what they set out to do.

At the end of the parade a vintage car cut out (watch the video to the end) but people pulled together to push it through the parade.

Temperatures felt below zero and a tiny amount of light snow fell at one stage.