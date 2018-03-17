WATCH: Sun shines on Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade
Reporter:
Michelle Hogan
17 Mar 2018
Tiny flakes of snow fell during the Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade but the sun also shone on the locals as they celebrated 'Mountmellick Together'.
People braved the temperatures to enjoy the parade of with clubs, groups and businesses who wrapped up well to face the elements and entertain the crowds.
Songs rung out across the town as the parade marched from Harbour street up the town past O'Connells Square.
Laois Martial Arts, Mountmellick Comhaltas, Mountmellick Youth Development Centre, Darkness into Light, The Rock GAA, Mountmellick Scouts and Mountmellick Baton Twirlers were just some of the groups marching in the parade.
Rebecca Lane sang the national anthem in O'Connell Square as Cllr Paddy Bracken raised the tricolour.
The theme of the parade was 'Mountmellick Together' and the community spirit that thrives in the town was alive and well.
The committee put on a fantastic and vibrant parade which is exactly what they set out to do.
At the end of the parade a vintage car cut out (watch the video to the end) but people pulled together to push it through the parade.
Temperatures felt below zero and a tiny amount of light snow fell at one stage.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Leinster Express, 107 Lower Main Street, Laois Email: editor@leinsterexpress.ie Telephone: 057 8621666
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Express provides news, events and sport features from the Laois area. For the best up to date information relating to Laois and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Express regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on