WATCH: Video and photos of Mountmellick river in flood

Mountmellick in Laois is on alert for a flood as the Owenass river has already burst its banks upstream of the town and appears to have burst in the town with the riverside park shown partly flooded below.

See our images of floods on the road in Ballyfin (below), as well as the video which shows the height of the river in Mountmellick before 1pm today.

Laois Civil Defence has given an update.

"The water is moving fast and that is good, there are no blockages that we can see," Damian Dollard the Laois Civil Defence Commander told the Leinster Express at 12.30pm this Sunday February 9.

"As soon as Laois County Council see any issues they will be onto us," he said.

Below: the park in Irishtown beside the N80 road is now partly flooded.

Below: The river at Irishtown bridge in Mountmellick at 1pm today.

Below: The river at Smiths Field bridge in Mountmellick.