WATCH: Mountmellick river in Laois at flood level

Watch our video of the Owenass River in Mountmellick this Monday morning February 24.

The river is level with the bank as of about 9am, at Irishtown on the N80 road through the Laois town.

Speaking to the Leinster Express on site, Mountmellick Development Association Manager Paddy Buggy said they remain on flood standby.

The centre beside the river includes a restaurant and creche and had to be evacuated when flooded in 2017.

"The river hasn't risen in the last half hour. All the services are available. The county council and fire brigade have been on standby for the last few hours. The pumps are on standby if they are needed. I don't think they'll be needed. Everywhere is open in here, it's business as normal. We are expecting more water but that's the nature of the beast," he said.

The riverside path and the park are both closed because of the flood.

Yesterday Sunday Laois County Council issued a warning of floods in the following 24 to 36 hours.

Read more here.