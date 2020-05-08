WATCH SLIDESHOW Some of your #2kmchallenge Covid-19 photos

The Leinster Express in association with Laois County Council thanks you so much from the for all the wonderful pictures you've been sending in for our #2kmchallenge now our #5kmchallenge.

Watch the slideshow above to see a selection of pictures from the #2km challenge. The Government has made it easier for you by extending the exercise restriction to 5km from home.

But we're not demanding that you even leave your house to submit something that catches your eye.

We had a selection of photos in the Leinster Express of May 5 which is still in your shops. We'll have more in the paper and online over the coming weeks.