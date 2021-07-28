Search our Archive

28/07/2021

WATCH Daire dreams of going back to the family farm in Laois

Young Clonaslee woman was nominated for the Teagasc Student of the Year Award

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A young Laois woman who was shortlisted for the Teagasc / FBD Student of the Year Award in farming has spoken about how she hopes to get back into farming by taking up the land her family has leased since her childhood.

Daire Comerford was among the 19 top students drawn from right around Ireland to be shortlisted for the award which ultimately went to Deirdre McMahon, Leagh North, Kinvara, Co Galway.

Daire was delighted to be nominated for the award which she hopes will be a stepping stone to her return to Clonaslee in the Slieve Blooms where the family has a holding of 40 acres. WATCH the YouTube video above to learn more about her career and plans for the future.

Daire completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Dairy Herd Management Programme in Gurteen College. She is not from a farming background and had completed a Level 7 Programme in Veterinary Science. Subsequently she decided to attend agricultural college and is now employed by Gurteen College as a farm assistant to the farm manager.

Daire found all aspects of the course very interesting and gained a lot from on-farm placements. In the future she would like to use her Teagasc dairy and veterinary science qualifications to further her career. Longer term she is interested in a farm partnership.

