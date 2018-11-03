WATCH Laois dad spins wheel on Winning Streak to get special medical care from his little girl
Laois parents Anthony and Rose Knowles have €57,000 to put towards the medical care of their daughter Mary-Claire after his appearance on Winning Streak.
Ballyroan resident Anthony got off to a great start on Saturday night as he won the very first competition on the popular TV show to take home a brand new car worth €25,000. He won €8,000 more in another game.
He ended the night by spinning the big wheel which yielded another €24,000.
Anthony’s daughter Mary-Claire suffers from a rare but severe form of epilepsy which results in prolonged seizures.
The family are fundraising to get special treatment for their little girl in the Netherlands.
