WATCH Laois Team Hope Volunteers make the final push to get shoeboxes on the road

A big community effort by people across Laois that has yielded a total of 5,732 shoe-boxes for the annual shoe-box appeal by Team Hope culminated in Portlaoise this week.

More than 700 cartons containing eight shoe-boxes were collected on Thursday night, November 28 by an articulated lorry from the old Xtra Vision on Bull Lane in Portlaoise.

Although the lorry had been held up in Cork for several hours, spirits were high among 20 volunteers at 10 pm when it arrived and it was all hands on deck to load the trailer.

The boxes contain what the volunteers refer to as the four Ws which are something to write with, something to wear, something to wash with and a wow gift which is a toy, a cuddly toy or a dolly. They will be sent to poor children in homes and orphanages all around the Ukraine where there will be many happy faces this Christmas.