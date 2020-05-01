WATCH: Niall, Aisling and Baby Dan Donoher share the 'Do it for Dan' story on The Late Late Show

On Friday night's Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy was joined by the Laois family behind 'Do it for Dan', the Donoher's from Ballybrittas, to tell the remarkable story of their fundraising campaign that captured the heart of the nation.

Niall, Aisling and baby Dan Donoher appeared on the show via videolink from their home in Laois to talk about reaching their €2 million target, their experience with SMA, the treatments available, the GAA community and what lays ahead.

Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O'Shea and Kieran Donaghy all played their part in the fundraising efforts and chatted to Ryan about how the GAA community has pulled together during the current crisis.

In this week’s Leinster Express, Dan’s mother Aisling Donoher spoke about Do it for Dan reaching their €2 million goal, the remarkable community spirit and their hopes for the future.

In March of this year, Laois couple Niall and Aisling Donoher launched an online campaign to raise €2 million needed for their one-year-old son, Dan, to receive life-saving treatment only available in the USA.

In just 50 days, and with the support of the kind people of Ireland and the GAA community, they reached their colossal goal of 2 million last Friday.