WATCH Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin's speech on being elected Taoiseach

Cork Fianna Fáil TD has been elected Taoiseach to lead a coalition Government made up of Fine Gael and the Green Party.

A total of 93 TDs voted for him while 63 voted against. Three TDs abstained.

He has been elected for two and a half years as part of a deal with Fine Gael which will see an FG leader, likely Leo Varadkar, take over for the rest of the five-year term.

Minister Martin has led Fianna Fáil since 2011 through three general elections. He continues the tradition of all leaders being elected Taoiseach.

It is the first time that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have shared power but Fianna Fáil has supported Fine Gael since 2016. Fianna Fáil shared power with the Green Party up to the 2011 General Election.