WATCH Laois Offaly based Green Party minister wants us to see how farming and nature can work in harmony

A series of YouTube videos for farmers on a nature scheme makes beautiful viewing for anyone with an interest in the environment, according to the Laois Offaly based Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett.

The super junior Minster at the Department of Agriculture and senator said they show how farming and nature can coexist.

“The videos bring you into the Irish countryside, walking with the farmers through fields and along hedgerows, observing what is good – and what is not so good – in creating a welcoming environment for nesting birds. They capture wildlife and nature alongside farmers and farm animals,” she said.

A Green Party statement said the films were produced by the Hen Harrier Project which is fully funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine through the Rural Development Programme.

“These videos were produced to help farmers, but they are available to anyone to view,” Minister Hackett said. “They show the steps farmers on the Hen Harrier breeding project can take to make their land more inviting to a nesting bird."

“It’s important that everyone realises the effort these farmers are making to accommodate hen harrier. Too often these efforts go unnoticed.”

The latest video is about grassland habitats and the vital role they play in supporting biodiversity, addressing climate change and recycling nutrients on farms in the Irish uplands.

It can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/A6JExMWp_YY

The whole series is being made available on the website of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine: https://www.gov.ie/en/ service/82e360-hen-harrier- programme/