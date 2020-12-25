WATCH Portlaoise has a new road that paves the way for new business and jobs for Laois #KeepLaoisinBusiness

Significant progress has been made on the building of a new road in Portlaoise that opens up a large area of land for new business which could deliver new jobs in the Laois county town.

The road links the Clonminham Industrial Estate through lands at Togher and close to the Togher roundabout and close to the new Portlaoise Plaza developed by Supermacs.

The road will initially allow vehicles to access the new €130 million Glanbia cheese plant which is due to open in 2021. Substantial work has been carried out on the plant which is a partnership with US dairy company Leprino. Mozzarella cheese for pizzas will be produced there with 80 obs created.

It will link Clonminham to the J17 Togher roundabout in the process allowing Laois County Council to open access to developing the National Enterprise Park.