WATCH Work underway on the site of big development in Portlaoise

Work is underway at a big housing development in Portlaoise that will be a mixed housing development made up of five apartment blocks.

The development is located on land to the rear of the Maltings in the heart of Portlaoise.

The Maltings and Granary Ltd recently notified Laois County Council of its intention to apply for planning permission two build two of five apartment blocks lands at Harpur’s Lane in the Laois town on part of former Minch Norton Maltings site.

A nursing home is included in the development as are apartments for people with disabilities.

The site is located opposite Portlaoise Train station but does not include the existing buildings that wre part of the Maltings buildings.