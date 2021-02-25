WATCH Work kicks into action on the natural transformation of Abbeyleix estate green space

The Balladine Lanscape Action Plan in Abbeyleix has kicked into action.

Work is underway on the site to create a new community woodland area. The Balladine community along with Abbeyleix Tidy Towns and Laois County Council are working together on this quality of life and environmental project.

This new facility would improve the existing site by providing nature walkways along with outdoor learning areas.

"It will encourage even more wildlife to take a residence and give the opportunity for everybody to enjoy seeing at first hand," say the organisers.

In the coming weeks and months planting another work will see the transformation of this part of Balladine.