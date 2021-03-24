#WATCH Fire at former Centrepoint shopping centre site in Portlaoise
County Laois Fire and Rescue Service have been called in to tackle a fire at the former Centrepoint shopping centre in Portlaoise.
Chief Fire Officer Declan Power said crew attached to the Portlaoise Fire Station were on the scene on Wednesday evening extinguishing a blaze in prefabs to the rear of the main building.
A telescopic platform was deployed to bring the fire under control.
Gardai were also on duty.
The main building has been vanalised.
Despite being derelict, the complex is classed as a opportunity site by Laois County Council.
The Shaw family shut the centre during after Celtic Tiger. Its ownership is not now known.
