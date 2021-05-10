WATCH "A midwife is central to preparing women and their families for the delivery of their new baby"
Maternity Services at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise release International Day of the Midwife video to encourage people to consider midwifery as a career
A new Midwifery-Led Clinic within maternity services at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise was launched last week where staff also encouraged people to consider midwifery as an occupation.
Claire Fitzpatrick, Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation explained why she chose midwifery as a career, what she loves about her role and how she has developed her career in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.
“A midwife is central to preparing women and their families for the delivery of their new baby and is a vital presence during all stage of pregnancy, labour and the early postnatal period.
"As a career, midwifery is diverse and progressive, with options available in clinical, management, education and research roles. Throughout their training, midwives can gain experience and skills across different specialist areas,” she said.
Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is currently hiring midwives.
More information: https://bit.ly/2SIpmnM
Email mrhpmidwiferyandnursingjobs@ hse.ie to discuss the opportunities
More information on courses and education opportunities see www.nmbi.ie/education .
