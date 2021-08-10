WATCH: Six inspiring Laois farms showcased by Green Party Minister

Six Laois farms who are producing quality food in an environmentally sustainable way, have been highlighted by the Green Party Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett.

She took a video tour of Laois farms to showcase the best of what the county has to offer, in everything from organic oats, to vegetables and meat.

First up was the Merry Mill farm by the Scully family in Vicarstown. They are the only family in Ireland growing, harvesting and milling organic gluten free oats on their home farm. They sell organic gluten free porridge and oat flour online.

Then in Ratheniska, Senator Hackett met the people behind Ratheniska Farm Fresh. Father & son team John Egan senior & junior supply homegrown organic vegetables to markets, restaurants and shops in Laois, Offaly and Kildare, and make up vegetable boxes to order for local customers. -

"We were delighted to welcome minister Pippa Hackett to Ratheniska farm this week. Great to receive a little recognition from a lady who knows all about healthy soil and regenerative farming methods," John Jnr said afterwards (picture below with Senator Hackett).

Then on the outskirts of Portlaoise, she visited Clondarrig community farm and education centre, where award winning farmer John produces organic food while offering a hub for others to learn about eco friendly farming methods.

Also in Portlaoise is Fior Bhia Farm where agroforestry farmer Brendan's cattle and pigs roam freely and happily in woodland.

The Senator also visited Mueller & O'Connor Bakery and Grape & Bean, both in Abbeyleix, before going on to visit Fergal at The Lower Glasshouse. They sell organic vegetables in their farm shop on site. Next door is sister company Leo Dunne Ltd who process and pack organic vegetables for big supermarkets.

Lastly the Minister stopped in for tea at Castlewood Organic Farm, run by Dominic and Alison who run a tea rooms and organic farm shop including organic meats near Durrow.

"I would encourage you to get out and shop local this summer and you too will be truly inspired by what's on offer in lovely Laois," Senator Hackett ends.