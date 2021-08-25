WATCH: Laois paralympian Nicole Turner records personal best in 50m final

Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner has recorded a Personal Best time in what is hopefully the first of three finals for her at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
See her interview with RTÉ right after her swim below, with the video courtesy of RTÉ 2 television coverage and commentary.
The Laois Offaly 19 year old paralympian has two more races yet to compete in for medals. Go Nicole!
'To get to a Paralympics Games is amazing - to swim PBs in finals is the dream'— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 25, 2021
Nicole Turner reflects on a new PB as she finished 8th in her S6 50m freestyle final #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #RTESport
Updates: https://t.co/zOxVz89JhA
Watch live: https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/z6XFEQeL4e
