WATCH: Lively seisiún ceol in hidden corner of Old Fort Festival

The Old Fort Festival is in full swing in Portlaoise today with entertaining sights and sounds around every corner.

From heritage walks and talks to children's entertainers the town is buzzing ahead of a great night of live music.

Walking down Main Street there is endless activity to capture the crowd's attention and this lively seisiún ceol hidden in the corner of Bergin's pub brought a lively traditional Irish element to the festivities.

Watch the video of Ruaidhrí Tierney and friends above as they brought the music to Bergin's and onto the Main Street.

Portlaoise Comhaltas also has traditional music performances around town for the weekend as part of the new heritage pub trail not to be missed.