Watch: All the action at Portarlington St Patrick's Day Parade 2018

A snowy day and the Ireland v England rugby match made for smaller crowds at Portarlington's St Patrick's Day parade, but everyone who took part and came out to watch had a blast, all with a great view of the parade.

A large hard working committee ensured everything ran smoothly, with family entertainment in the square before and after the 3.30pm parade.

A beard shave took place on the viewing stand, with Liam Pierce sacrificing his 40 year old moustache and two year old long beard, in aid of Portarlington Lions Club.

Cantering ahead of the parade up Main Street was the Three Counties Hacking Club, to the delight of onlookers.

The parade theme was “Culture and the Irish Language” with a Lithuanian group among the many taking part.

Entertainment was provided by dancers from Scoil Rince na Tíre, St Patrick's BNS, Presentation Convent Primary School, and Tullamore Pipe Band.

Many children took part, including the scouts, the juvenile GAA club, Portarlington After Schools Project, Ár nÓige Preschool, Muddy Puddles Montessori school, Burbages Irish dancing school, SBG family martial arts centre, Banríon Gaels camogie club,

Portarlington woman, road safety campaigner Gillian Treacy, and community hero Terence Lawlor were Grand Marshals.

The MC was the ebullient Ciaran Dunne, who thanked everybody for braving the cold to take part and to come and watch, while keeping the crowds updated on the rugby score.

On the viewing stand were Fr Dooley, Fr Hughes, Rev Stephenson and Willie Murphy.

A fine display of tractors rounded off the parade, bathed in sunshine as snowflakes fell, a unique and happy St Patrick's Day.