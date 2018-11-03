WATCH
WATCH: Laois father spins the big wheel on RTE's Winning Streak
Laois man Anthony Knowles got to spin the big wheel on RTE's Winning Streak on Saturday night.
The popular TV show got off to a great start for him as he won the very first competition to take home a brand new car.
The father of three from Ballyroan won an electric Renault Zoe car worth €25,000 in the first ten minutes of the show on RTE One.
Anthony’s daughter Mary-Claire suffers from a rare but severe form of epilepsy which results in prolonged seizures. She captured the heart of the nation on a recent TV series ‘The Town’.
The Knowles family has to travel abroad for Mary-Claire's treatment so the appearance on Winning Streak has come at the right time.
Anthony went on to spin the big wheel on the show and won €24,000 bringing his total win to €57,000 including the value of the car.
There was great support and celebrations in Ballyroan for the well-known local family. Watch the video to see him spin the wheel.
