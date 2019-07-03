WATCH: Portlaoise Tidy Towns turn to the River Triogue to send a message

Portlaoise Tidy Towns have turned to the River Triogue to send out a message to the townspeople.

Love Where You Live is the motto of the group and they've taken the novel step of mounting the words beside the town's river at the end of James Fintan Lalor Avenue.

Chairperson Gerry Browne hopes it will stir people to be proud and keep their town neat.

"It is nice to walk along the river, to see the flowers planted there. It's one ofthe many little things our volunteers do around town, to have it looking well," he said.

Tidy Towns judging continues throughout summer.

The group is holding its annual Church Gate Collection in Portlaoise this weekend, July 5, 6 and 7.