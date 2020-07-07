WATCH Is this Laois lane safe to walk on? Crumbling cobbles on Portlaoise lane

Bull Lane on Portlaoise is set to be pedestrianised under an extension of Laois Council's plan for Portlaoise.

However, a short video of the street reveals that the street is falling apart. Traffic on the cobbled surface has loosened them and also contributed pooling of water.

Portlaoise's Main Street had to be resurfaced after costly cobbles crumbled in recent years causing similar problems. Bull Lane did not benefit from the same treatment.

Cars and other vehicles can access Lyster Lane from Main Street via Bull Lane.