WATCH: Derelict Laois house highlights challenge facing Regeneration Officers

A cottage in Portlaoise reveals some of the challenges facing councils in Laois and other county's in implementing the Government's new Town Centre First policy which is targeting action on dereliction.

The house on Harpur's Lane has been vandalised to a point of being uninhabitable. All the windows are broken and the house is completely open to the elements. Apart from the extensive damage to the structure, it is also an blackspot for dumping.

Understood to be in private ownership, the property is located right beside the former Centrepoint property. After years of being abandoned that site was finally cleared in 2021.

The derelict cottage is also near a new development on the former Minch Norton Maltings. New houses have been built and almost ready for occupation with extensive building work ongoing on the site.

The new Town's First policy will see Regeneration Officers appointed in local authorities. A key part of their role will be to tackle dereliction in towns around Ireland.

The Government says its policy will breathe new life into town centres.