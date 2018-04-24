It's time for schools to brainstorm for BT Young Scientist 2019

BT Ireland has launched the 2019 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) with a clarion call to students and teachers to start brainstorming.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Exhibition's organisers are calling on students to begin brainstorming and thinking of ideas before the application deadline in September.

Shay Walsh is Managing Director, BT Ireland.

“Each year we see thousands of young people develop their interest in STEM through their participation in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, we’re incredibly proud of our role as the engine behind the Exhibition for the last 18 years," he said.

The exhibition is Ireland’s premier STEM event for secondary school pupils. Since 1963, it has grown from a simple science fair to become one the most highly regarded platforms for encouraging young people to use the foundations of science, technology, engineering and maths to inspire new ideas and new ways of thinking about the world we live in.

The exhibition itself is the final stage of the competition, which is open to all second level students from Ireland, both north and south. As well as the 550 shortlisted student projects on display each year, there are a further four exhibition halls filled with cutting edge science and technology based exhibits and entertainment, making it a thrilling event for those who enter and for general visitors alike.

The deadline to apply for the 2019 Exhibition is September 25. For more information, log onto www.btyoungscientist.com or follow the exhibition on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @BTYSTE.

You can also call 1800 924 362 from the Republic of Ireland or 0800 917 1297 from Northern Ireland.

As part of the launch, BTYSTE is looking to bring all past-participants together to join a new dedicated BTYSTE Alumni network. This community will allow fellow past participants to connect, network and encourage further pursuits in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths in Ireland. All past participants are invited to join the network by signing up at www.btyoungscientist.com/alumni

To mark the announcement of this year's exhibition, BT Ireland also commissioned a survey of more than 900 workers across Ireland to identify current sentiment and attitudes towards sectors of employment.

Of those surveyed, 81% of STEM employees stated they were either satisfied or highly satisfied in their job, followed closely by employees in Health (78%), Law and the Humanities (76%), Finance (76%), and Education (70%).

Next years event take place from the 9th – 12th January 2019 in Dublin.