WATCH: Portlaoise College sing Lewis Capaldi hit for Open Night

Portlaoise College choir sang this gorgeous version of Someone You Love by Lewis Capaldi for their recent Open Night.

Record crowds attended the evening at the busy secondary school.

Over 600 parents and their children attended the Portlaoise College Open on Thursday September 26.

They were greeted by the Prefects with a music recital and refreshments served in the school foyer.

Parents and children gathered in the sports hall area for presentations.

The principal Noel Daly detailed the educational experience at Portlaoise College, how the school works with students and parents to maximise students' potential and how the college provides a student centred environment.

Students Ben Campbell, Rachel O’Callaghan and Oisin Fitzpatrick then gave their perspective on their experiences at the school.

Parents and children then toured the classrooms, spoke with students and teachers, participated in lessons and met with the parent’s council, Meitheal leaders and student’s council.

“I am delighted with the massive turnout in what is an evening to show parents and prospective students our great students, great staff, great facilities in what is a great school. Our aim was to let parents see that their child will be happy, successful and safe here at Portlaoise College. We hope that the perspective students and their parents enjoyed their night in Portlaoise College," he said.