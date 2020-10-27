WATCH: The Sky Sports crew kept it local for their research ahead of Dublin and Laois last weekend

Sky Sports are competing with RTE in terms of their GAA coverage this Winter and as the GAA championship kicked off on Saturday night last with Laois taking on Dublin in the Leinster senior hurling championship, Sky Sports had the gig of bringing the action live to the nation with no supporters permitted to attend under the level five restrictions.

Talking to Eddie Brennan in the pre-match build up, Sky's presenter Marcus Ó Buachalla made reference to an interview the Laois boss did with Leinster Express Sports Editor, Brian Lowry in the lead up to the match where Brennan made reference to the hellacious battle he was expecting from the Dubs.

Sky Sports pundits proving that when doing your research, it pays to shop local!!!!

Watch the pre-match interview here.