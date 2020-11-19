WATCH: LGFA and TG4 release stunning video tribute to Laois Ladies football legend

Laois ladies football legend Sue Ramsbottom is the subject of excellent video just released by TG4 and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Laois won the All Ireland Ladies football title in 2001 after many near misses and Ramsbottom was crucial to that win.

The final win over Mayo is a major part of the mini documentary where the army officer looks back on her career and especially that famous win in 2001.

Sue Ramsbottom gave years of service to her county and was a role model for many aspiring Gaelic footballers in not only Laois but all over the Country.

What a legend.