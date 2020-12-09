WATCH: Portarlington Rugby club continue to provide for their youth

30 trainings sessions this year with no games. In normal times, kids would lose interest but the youths and minis in Portarlington RFC are keeping their best foot forward in these uncertain times as they continue to train and maintain a crucial social outlet for all involved.

Leinster Rugby captured the atmosphere in Lea Road this week and produced this excellent video showing how they have kept the show on the road during Covid-19.

The mindset of the players and coaches is an example to all sporting clubs and proves the point that sport is a crucial outlet for young people in not only Laois but in Ireland overall.