WATCH: Laois mammy plays big April Fool's prank on her kids

A Laois mammy has tricked her poor kids into getting ready for school today for April Fools Day, despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

Jamie and Alice Cahill's kids go to the Holy Family schools in Portlaoise and god love them they fell for her prank big time!.

Alice got them out of bed first thing this morning April 1 and announced school was back and they were late. Her son James hopped to work and put on a mask along with his school tracksuit, coat and bag on his bag.

Her daughter Katie also got ready quickly and both jumped in the car, though both of them told her they weren't happy to be going back to school.

It was only when they were in the car that she announced it was all an April Fools joke.

Her Facebook video has already been viewed over 2,000 times this morning.

Well played mammy but those kids deserve a big treat today after that fright!

UPDATE:

Alice wasn't the only Laois mammy to play the trick.

Mountmellick mother Jean O'Shaughnessy did the same on her son Ryan, sharing a photo of him eating breakfast in his Scoil Naomh Padraig uniform.

"Ready for school only there is none #happyaprilfoolsRyan ," Jean posted.