WATCH: "We love our volunteers dearly" - says Laois charity shop manager during Volunteer Week

The Laois Volunteer Centre's Manager Caitriona Ryan spoke with some people who give of their time to help others as part of Laois Volunteers Week which runs to May 22.

She met with Martina who manages the Jack and Jill Charity Shop in Portlaoise. The shop helps to raise funds for the charity that provides hospice care for children aged six and under.

Martina spoke about the shop and the value of volunteers to the services.

For further information contact Laois Volunteer Centre on 087 24 99 659 or by emailing info@volunteerlaois.ie Check out the website at https://volunteerlaois.ie/ and their social media channels

Volunteer Ireland is the national volunteer development organisation and a support body for all local Volunteer Centres in Ireland. Volunteer Ireland works to increase awareness of, access to and quality in volunteering in Ireland. For further information, visit: http://www.volunteer.ie/

The 29 Volunteer Centres are the local leaders in community engagement, supporting and promoting volunteering.

They provide a placement service between individuals and groups who want to undertake voluntary activity and organisations that are seeking to involve volunteers along with a range of other services.