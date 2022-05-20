Search

21 May 2022

WATCH: 'I like to feel like I am doing something good for someone else' - young Laois volunteer urges others to get involved

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

20 May 2022 10:00 PM

The Laois Volunteer Centre's Manager Caitriona Ryan spoke with some people who give of their time to help others as part of Laois Volunteers Week which runs to May 22.

She met with Orla who volunteers at the Jack and Jill Charity Shop in Portlaoise. The shop helps to raise funds for the charity that provides hospice care for children aged six and under.

Orla spoke how she has benefited from giving of her time.

For further information contact Laois Volunteer Centre on 087 24 99 659 or by emailing info@volunteerlaois.ie Check out the website at https://volunteerlaois.ie/ and their social media channels

Volunteer Ireland is the national volunteer development organisation and a support body for all local Volunteer Centres in Ireland. Volunteer Ireland works to increase awareness of, access to and quality in volunteering in Ireland. For further information, visit: http://www.volunteer.ie/

The 29 Volunteer Centres are the local leaders in community engagement, supporting and promoting volunteering.

They provide a placement service between individuals and groups who want to undertake voluntary activity and organisations that are seeking to involve volunteers along with a range of other services.

