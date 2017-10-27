Crime: Bookmakers break-in last night in a Laois town

A Laois bookies was targeted by burglars early in the morning on Friday, October 27.

An unknown number of thieves broke into Harrington's Bookmakers, at about 4.30am, and stole a sum of cash.

The bookies is in the Laois town of Mountrath.

The front window was smashed and a substantial quantity of cash was taken from the safe.

Laois Gardaí are appealing for information on the crime.

