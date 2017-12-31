Polish man punched youth and stole his phone to teach him lesson

A Polish national who claimed he punched a Laois youth and stole his phone to teach him a lesson after the youth had insulted him with profane language has been told he deserves prison.

Before last week’s district court was Lukasz Puk (35).

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on November 20 this year, an incident occurred at Laois Shopping Centre involving the accused and a number of youths.

The youths fled the scene, but one 15-year-old male fell off a wall while attempting to flee and was set upon by two men, one of whom was the accused.

The youth was kicked and punched, and the accused punched him and took his mobile phone.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said the accused had been drinking in the company of two other Polish men. Defence said the Irish youths had issued “insults peppered with profanity” to the men and when the Polish men went to remonstrate with them the youths ran away.

Mr Breen then referred to the injured party’s statement, in which the youth said that he was attacked by two Polish men with the bigger of the two punching him and stomping on his head. The other man, Puk, asked him for his phone and when he refused the accused punched him.

Defence said the accused took the phone to teach the youth a lesson and return it later. Shortly after, another youth called the phone and it was arranged for the accused to meet the youths to return the phone. However, Mr Breen said that when his client arrived, the youths attacked him and he had to seek shelter in a nearby shop.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was extremely serious and merited a prison sentence.

However, she requested a victim impact statement and also a probation order on the accused.

The matter was put back to March 8, with Judge Staines suggesting he save some compensation, as well.