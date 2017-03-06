Kia Niro arrives in Ireland

The Kia Niro, which made its European debut at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show, arrives in Ireland this month.

Niro is a new low-emissions hybrid crossover, marking the development of Kia’s first dedicated eco-car platform.

The Kia Niro offers the practicality and curbside appeal of a spacious crossover, together with the high fuel efficiency of an advanced hybrid powertrain.

Engineered from the ground up as a dedicated hybrid vehicle, its attractive, modern design will help the car stand out among conservatively-styled hybrid rivals.

The Niro’s new platform has been engineered in isolation from existing Kia models, and is designed to accommodate a specific set of environmentally-conscious technologies and next-generation powertrains. The Niro’s hybrid powertrain – made up of a 1.6-litre GDI (gasoline direct injection) engine, lithium-ion polymer battery pack, 32 kW electric motor and six-speed double-clutch transmission – emits just 88 g/km CO2 (combined), and is capable of using just 3.8 litres of gasoline for every 100 km of driving.

Standard equipment on the Irish EXL model includes

- Sat Nav with Android Auto

Full Leather Heated with heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

o Dual Aircon with Rain Sensor

- Lane Keep Assist

- LED front and rear lights

- Privacy Glass

- Prices Start at €32,200 (€30,700 inc VRT reduction )

- Dedicated hybrid powertrain specifically developed for new model

- CO2 emissions as low as 88 g/km and 3.8 litres per 100 km

- Predictive driving assistance maximises efficiency in all driving conditions available at a later stage

- Lightweight, high-strength steel and aluminium body for maximum safety and low NVH

- Available with advanced DRiVE WISE driver assistance technologies

- Infotainment options to include Kia Connected Services, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

The Kia Niro Hybrid is available to view and test drive at Downey’s Kia, Dublin Road, Portlaoise – 05786 64895.