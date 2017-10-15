Bus completely burnt out after it caught fire on M7 outside Portlaoise

Part of the M7 motorway in Laois was closed on Sunday afternoon as a green bus went on fire.

Portlaoise and Mountrath fire services received the call at approximately 1pm on Sunday for a bus on fire on the M7 just before J19 outside Portlaoise.

The motorway was closed for a time due to very bad visibility caused by smoke and to allow crews to tackle the fire safely.

No injuries were reported and the road has since re-opened.

