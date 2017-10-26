Laois traffic: Forty minute delays in Portlaoise town centre

There were heavy traffic delays in Portlaoise town centre on Thursday morning, October 25.

The Ridge Road along by Portlaoise Leisure Centre and Mill Lane are backed up with traffic due to a traffic lights system that is in place.

It is understood that the traffic lights system is in place for works being carried out by SIRO to upgrade broadband services across Portlaoise however this has not been confirmed.

People have reported up to 40 minute delays along the road during rush-hour traffic.

Expect delays on this road, more details on how long these traffic lights will be in place later.

Outside of rush hour, expect between three and five minute waits at traffic lights on that road.

