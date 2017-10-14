Ford's 'Clean Up' for 181 campaign

As the 181 January new car market draws near, Ford has announced an exciting range of offers as part of the company’s ‘Clean Up for 181’ campaign.

Deals on offer include reductions of up to €6,000 on some of Ireland’s best-selling cars, plus extended warranties and a super low PCP finance offer of 0%.

“Our Clean Up for 181 campaign is all about making it extremely easy for car buyers to get out of older, less efficient cars and get into one of our new models which have engines that are all Euro 6 compliant, meaning they are meeting the strictest European emissions regulations,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland. “To paraphrase Henry Ford, our 181 campaign means you can have any colour you want, as long as it’s green!”.

The Clean Up for 181 campaign includes reductions on highly specced versions of several of Ford’s most popular models including:

· Ford Kuga ST-Line with a reduction of up to €6,000

· New Ford EcoSport with a reduction of up to €4,000

· Ford Focus Titanium with a reduction of up to €5,500

· Ford Focus ST-Line with a reduction of up to €5,305

· All-New Ford Fiesta with a reduction of up to €1,000

· Ford Grand C-MAX (7 seater) with a reduction of up to €6,000

· Ford S-MAX Titanium + with a reduction of up to €6,000

· Ford Galaxy Titanium + with a reduction of up to €6,000

The family-friendly Ford C-MAX is a great example of the value to be had in the Clean Up for 181 offers. The versatile C-MAX is available with SYNC 3, the latest version of Ford’s cutting-edge interactive entertainment and communications technology, with 8-inch touchscreen and built in satellite navigation; hands-free tailgate; keyless entry / start; and panoramic roof – priced from €27,605*.

“Our Clean Up for 181 deal on C-MAX, makes that model a very strong contender for the title of best value vehicle for families currently on the market. Plus our 0% 2 and 3 year PCP deals on a wide range of models mean that customers could be driving away in, for example, a new Fiesta or new Focus for as little as €134 or €208 per month respectively”*, concluded McMahon.

In addition to the range of offers on passenger vehicles, the Ford Clean Up for 181 campaign includes a suite of reductions on Ford’s CV range, Ireland’s most popular vans, with reductions of up to €4,000 on the award-winning Transit range and the rugged Ford Ranger pick up truck - plus an attractive finance rate of just 3.9%.

For more information on the Ford Clean Up for 181 campaign which covers vehicles ordered before the end of December 2017, visit Downey's Autostop or go to ford.ie.